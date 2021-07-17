Austin honors the 'father' of East Side Lake

AUSTIN, Minn. – The City of Austin is honoring the man who was instrumental in the creation of East Side Lake.

A public area overlooking the East Side Lake dam has now been named “Herzog View” after Jacob Herzog. A small pavilion, landscaping, decorative railings, and a long sidewalk with fencing above the dam for anglers and others are featured at the overlook on the dam’s north side.



Jacob Herzog. Photo courtesy of the Cedar River Watershed District. Jacob Herzog. Photo courtesy of the Cedar River Watershed District.

CRWD outreach coordinator Tim Ruzek, who has researched and written about East Side Lake, asked the Park & Rec board to name the overlook area after Herzog, who died in 1970 at age 83.

“Jacob Herzog played a major role in how much of Austin looks today along our waterways and parks,” says Ruzek. “He never gave up on his dream for a lake and worked tirelessly for that project and the overall betterment of the community.”

The Cedar River Watershed District says Herzog led the near 25-year effort that allowed a 1939 rainstorm to create a lake on Austin’s east side. He was honored July 4 at Austin’s Freedom Fest as one of three new “Pillars of the City.”