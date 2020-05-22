Police: Six bullet holes found in Austin home that had 2 young children inside

AUSTIN, Minn. - An Austin home with two young children inside was shot multiple times early Thursday morning.

Police responded to the 800 and 900 blocks of 6th Ave. SE at 5:02 a.m. after gunshots were reported.

Officers made contact with residents in the 900 block who informed authorities that shots had entered their home. The house was occupied by a 27-year-old male and female along with two kids, ages 9 and 3.

Six bullet holes were found in the side of the home. No injuries were reported.

Witnesses reported seeing two subjects running through the area at the time of the shooting and left in a white or silver SUV.

They are described as tall and skinny wearing blue jeans. One was wearing a light blue sweatshirt and the other was wearing an orange sweatshirt.

No arrests have been made.