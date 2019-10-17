Austin holds off Lourdes for section title

WINONA, Minn. - The Austin boy’s soccer team is headed back to state! The Pacers scored all three of their goals in the first half of Thursday’s Section 1A championship against Rochester Lourdes.
The Eagles would make a stab at a comeback in the second half, but Austin prevailed 3-2.
The state tournament brackets are set to be released on Saturday.
