Austin hires new leader for the Packer's football team

Schmitt has spent the last 13 seasons with the program.

Posted: Apr. 23, 2019 12:23 AM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

AUSTIN, Minn. – We’re still months away from the first high school football games of the year but there is some chatter in the pigskin world this week.

Last week, the Athletic Director of Austin Community Schools extended an offer as head coach to previous head coach Ed Schmitt.

Schmitt has spent the last 13 season as an assistant under Brett Vesel, who resigned earlier this year to pursue other coaching opportunities at Dover-Eyota.

Austin finished the 2048 campaign with a 2-7 record.

