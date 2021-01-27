Austin High School students use laptop parts to create cell models

AUSTIN, Minn- Biology can be challenging to learn and teach but one high school teacher is using laptop parts to be creative. Arik Andersen, an Austin High School ESL and science teacher, is having his students use them to create cell models.

Andersen whose been doing the project in class for three years, teaches students who speak English as a second language and that come from various different nations outside the U.S. Instead of lecturing them, he wants them to be creative when it comes to learning about plant cells.

"I want to give students the opportunity to do higher level learning," said Andersen. "Just because a student doesn't speak the language they are learning in very well doesn't mean they aren't smart."

Students are working on their cell models for 90 minutes twice a week.

"When I do a project like this I am giving students the ability to show their understanding and sometimes even go further than what I expected them to do," explained Andersen.

His class consists of around 30 students who are sophomores, juniors, and seniors from countries such as Africa, Central America, Mexico, and Thailand.

"It's a little bit weird to see because when I get them going on their project, they really don't need me and they actually don't want me in the room," the ESL and science educator tells KIMT News 3. "They are like Mr. Andersen you can just go because they are independent and doing their thinking. It's really cool to see."

The students have been working on their cell models since last week and Andersen is hoping to have them completed by next week.