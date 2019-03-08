Click on the video tab for the highlights.
Related Content
- Austin girls win Section 1AAA title; advance to state
- Albert Lea Wrestling wins rivalry rematch; claims 1AAA section championship
- Austin returns to section title game
- STATE BOUND: Lyle-Pacelli and Byron girls win section final
- Lourdes girls hockey aims for state title
- Lyle-Pacelli girls advance to program's first state championship game
- Austin man sentenced for raping young girl
- Heartbreak at state: Austin drops state semifinal
- Monday's sports highlights: Lourdes wins 1A Title, section wrestling playoffs plus Coach K in Roch
- Championship Friday, Spring Grove and Caledonia win state titles
Scroll for more content...