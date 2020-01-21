ALBERT LEA, Minnesota - The Austin girl's basketball team would trail by four at the half, but would flip the script, using a strong second half to win 53-47 over rival Albert Lea.
The Packers will next face Mayo next Tuesday. The Tigers will next face Faribault Friday.
Related Content
- Austin girls use strong second half to down Albert Lea
- Albert Lea man arrested in Austin
- Albert Lea man sentenced for Austin chase
- Albert Lea boys upset rival Austin
- Albert Lea stabber sentenced
- Austin men to stand trial for Albert Lea robbery
- Max match for Red Kettles in Albert Lea and Austin
- Mayo opening Saturday clinics in Austin and Albert Lea
- Austin man pleads not guilty to Albert Lea sex assault
- Albert Lea man pleads not guilty in Austin pursuit
Scroll for more content...