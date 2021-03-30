Austin girls fall short to Hill-Murray in state quarterfinals

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Austin girls basketball season is officially over following Tuesday’s 60-47 loss in the state tournament quarterfinals to top-seeded Hill-Murray.

“We came in with a really good game plan as far as our coaching staff goes and our girls executed it perfectly,” Eric Zoske said. “We were up 15-9 and then we just had a few mental errors in a stretch that actually led to a 17-0 run by Hill-Murray. Outside of that run by Hill-Murray, I thought we played a fantastic ballgame.”

For this Packers squad, basketball provided a sense of normalcy.

“Being a school teacher, I just see the struggle that these kids have to go through every single day. We should be excited about prom coming up and we should be excited about graduation coming up, but all of that’s taken away. Yet, through all of this mess of a year, these girls have been able to be successful so proud or if there’s a bigger word for proud, I would throw that out there,” Zoske said.

Even with all of the challenges and adversity the team faced this season, they still managed to compile an 11-5 record.

“They’re going to go down as one of the most iconic teams to ever walk through the halls at Austin.”