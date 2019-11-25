Clear
Austin girls basketball off to a hot start

The Packers have outscored their opponents by 40 points so far this season.

Posted: Nov 25, 2019 11:27 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

AUSTIN, Minn. - The Austin Packers girl’s basketball team is picking up where they left off from last season.

Austin advanced to state last year and has already run a grueling schedule including three consecutive road games to start their campaign.

The Packers have won every matchup in deciding fashion with two wins that were by 20 points or more.

Head Coach Eric Zoske said that he’s happy with the way that the team has started the year.

“When you see the schedule and it’s back-to-back road games, you always have a question or two about what could happen. But, the girls handled it great and I’m really proud of them. Especially after Saturday night up in Hopkins and they came out with a lot of energy even though we didn’t have that much in the tank but they’re gamers. They played hard so it’s good to see.”

Austin travels to Byron on Tuesday at 7:15 PM.

