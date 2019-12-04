Austin gets new voting machine

AUSTIN, Minn- The City of Austin unveiling new voting machines that will help the voting process go smoother.Marianne Frein has served three years as an election judge in Austin. Wednesday she and six colleagues were introduced to the DS200 a voting machine.The predecessor to this machine gave Frein more than a few headaches. For example, if a voter marked off too many selections the machine would just show an error and not give any specifics.

"If you had a line of voters and someone does have an issue it would slow that down," Frein said.

The new machine shows exactly where an error is. Frein says the new machine makes the voting process go smoother, it's accurate and efficient.

Austin City Clerk Ann Kasel likes the bigger screens.

"It's a little bit larger for people to read,” Kasel said. “Where the voter can see that their ballot has been accepted and if for some reason their ballot has been accepted it’s marked inaccurately then it will accurately identify what it was.”

There were a total of seven machines purchased. One machine cost $5,000 and Kasel says the state of Minnesota split the cost with the City of Austin

The first time voting machines will be used next year in march for the presidential primaries.