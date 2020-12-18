Austin first responders pull woman with no pulse from icy water

AUSTIN, Minn. - A report of a woman who fell through the ice at a park in Austin resulted in a water rescue in challenging conditions.

Austin police responded to Eastside Lake Park at 10:27 p.m. Thursday after a report that a person was hearing screams coming from the park area.

Due to dark and foggy conditions, visibility was limited. The victim was briefly located bobbing in the water by responding officers before the Austin Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service responded. Shortly after, the victim was unresponsive and was floating in the water.

"Once AFD got on scene the conditions called for a firefighter to dress in a rescue suit, rope up, and then traverse about 1/3 of the way out across the lake on the ice with a rescue sled in order to then get into the water and swim a significant distance to the rescue location. That firefighter was able to be directed to the area female was believed to be at which was on the very far side of the open patch of water. He did locate her. At the time of the rescue the victim had begun to submerge and was just visible enough to be found," authorities said.

The victim and firefighter were pulled to shore. The victim was found not breathing and had no pulse. No foul play is suspected.

The victim, whose condition was not released, was left in the care of Mayo Health Systems.