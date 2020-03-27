Austin fire leads to home cooking safety reminder

AUSTIN, Minn. – An apparent cooking fire cause thousands of dollars in damage Thursday afternoon.

The Austin Fire Department was called to the 900 block of 13th Avenue NW around 3:15 pm and extinguished the blaze. No injuries were reported but the fire caused about $35,000 in damage.

With Minnesota under a “Stay at Home” order from midnight Friday until April 10 due to the coronavirus, the Austin Fire Department says that will mean more people cooking at home and they’re asking them to follow these safety tips:

• Stay in the kitchen while you are cooking. Never leave your oven or stovetop unattended while cooking. If you do need to leave the oven or stovetop, move the pot or pan to an unused burner and shut the burner you had been using off.

• Keep your cooking area clean. Do not leave anything that can catch fire by, on or inside your oven or stovetop, such as oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, or towels.

• Turn pan or pot handles towards the back of the stovetop.

• Keep children and pets away from cooking areas.

• If you are tired or have consumed alcohol, do not use the oven or stovetop.