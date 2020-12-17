Austin family raising funds to bury loved one who died saving family

AUSTIN, Minn- A brutal assault in Austin leaves one dead, one hospitalized, and a defendant behind bars.

Earlier this week, the Austin Police Department responded to reports of an assault at the 800 block of 3rd Avenue NW. When Police arrived on the scene, they provided immediate medical aid to two victims for severe wounds. One of the victims has been identified as 15-year-old Julio Rodriguez. Police reports show that Julio Rodriguez fought hard to save his mother as his stepfather Jaime Vaca allegedly attack her. Family member Ricardo Rodriguez says it does not surprise him that his cousin Julio chose to intervene heroically. He explains that before attempting to save his mother, Julio Rodriguez's first instinct was to make sure his siblings were hidden and out of harm's way.

"My little cousin told me that he heard them fighting, and he took all the siblings downstairs and told them everything was going to be okay,” said Ricardo Rodriguez.

According to court documents, Julio Rodriguez kicked open the door in an attempt to protect his mother. When he intervened, Vaca allegedly grabbed a knife before stabbing both individuals.

“ It's sad to think that he died in front of all of them. "

Jaime Vaca, 27, of Austin, is facing three counts of second-degree murder and a charge of first-degree assault-great bodily harm. The charges were filed Wednesday.

Austin Police Chief David McKichan says Julio Rodriguez is a hero. Adding that had the young man not intervene, the outcome could have been much worse.

“This is a young man who understood the situation and did everything he could to save his mom,” said McKichan. “What a heroic act that this young man did in his final moments.”

The Rodriguez family is now seeking comfort through prayer. They are asking prayer warriors everywhere to help them during this difficult time.

April Rodriguez says the road to recovery is long.

Her sister remains hospitalized, fighting for her life, and can't provide for her five remaining children.

Adding right now, the family is focused on her nephew's funeral, but they just don't have the funds.

“My sister quit her job so she could do distance learning with my nieces and nephews,” said April Rodriguez. “She can’t work because she is in the hospital. We have to pay for rent and utilities and Julio’s funeral.”

The family has set up a fundraiser on Facebook. If you would like to help, click on this link.

https://m.facebook.com/nt/screen/?params=%7B%22fundraiser_campaign_id%22%3A1051399705359418%2C%22source%22%3A%22feed%22%7D&path=%2Ffundraiser%2F&refsrc=https%3A%2F%2Fm.facebook.com%2Fdonate%2F1051399705359418%2F&_rdr