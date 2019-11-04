Austin family picking up pieces after fire forces them out of home

AUSTIN, Minn- A fire in Austin last night has left a family homeless.

Frank Tubbs and his family were in this duplex when it burst into flames.

"It just blew up in my face it didn't hit me but as soon as I hit the kitchen door it blew up," Tubbs said.

Tubbs is talking about the pot on the stove. Luckily the fire alarm alerted the family to the danger before the alarm melted.

The fire broke out a little bit before midnight at the 200 block of 1st Avenue SW. Firefighters were able to put out the fire in just minutes.Tubbs says he is shocked by the sudden loss of the home where he'd lived for a mere two months.

"We were just sitting out here in the cold for an hour no shoes,” Tubbs said.

The American Red Cross is helping the family get back on their feet.,

The Austin Fire Department says the fire started in the kitchen but they aren’t sure what the cause of the fire is at this time. The cause and damage are still under investigation.