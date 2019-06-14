Clear

Austin falls in 3A Semifinals; finishes 3rd place in state tournament

The Packers dream season came to an end on Friday

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 10:49 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota -- The Austin Packers proved this week that they can hang with the state's best. Facing two Twin Cities schools in back-to-back games, Austin fell one win short of the state title game, falling to St. Thomas Academy 9-5. 

St. Thomas took a 6-0 lead through four innings. The Packers then battled back to make it a 6-5 game going into the final inning. The Cadets responded with three runs in the 7th inning to pull away.

Austin defeated Monticello 5-1 in the third-place game later in the evening.

