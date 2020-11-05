Austin faces late season schedule conflict

AUSTIN, Minn. - The Minnesota prep football season is beginning to wind down. No matter whether the season was played late in the fall or early spring, athletic directors and coaches across the state knew that scheduling conflicts would arise and turf fields would be at a premium.

Due to the scheduled installation of the Packer Dome, Austin's final game won't be played on the normal football field. Fortunately, the Wescott Sports Complex has a second turf field which will be utilized in the regular-season finale against Mankato East on Nov. 11.

Austin Director of Activities, Lisa Quednow, told KIMT News 3 Sports that the only problem with the change in fields is seating. The school is working with Austin Parks and Recreation to bring in extra bleachers but fans are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.

"We feel like we have it very prepared for people, it'll just be something very different," Quednow said.

Austin (1-3) travels to Rochester on Friday to play John Marshall (1-3) at 7 p.m..