Austin duo sentenced for $17,000 burglary

AUSTIN, Minn. – Two men have been sentenced for burglarizing an Austin home.

Quincy James Towers, 20 of Austin, and Treshawn Martez Delaney, 21 of Austin, were arrested in August 2019 and accused of entering a home in the 300 block of 1st Street SE and stealing coins, hardware, electronics, a safe, guitars, and a credit card. Investigators say the stolen property was found in a car with Towers and Delaney.

Towers pleaded guilty to 2nd degree burglary and was sentenced Thursday to five years of supervised probation and 40 hours of community work service.

Delaney pleaded guilty to 2nd degree burglary and was sentenced on October 1 to five years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $17,000 in restitution.