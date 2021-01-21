Austin duo injured in Winona three-vehicle collision

WINONA, Minn. – Three people are hurt after a three-vehicle collision in Winona County.

It took place around 4:11 pm Thursday at the intersection of Highway 61 and Gilmore Avenue.

The Minnesota State Patrol says David Paul Kilgore, 77 of Lyle, was driving north on Highway 61 and turned south onto Gilmore Avenue. Kilgore was struck by the southbound vehicle driven by Ellen Renee Jewison, 38 of Winona. The collision sent Kilgore’s vehicle crashing into another vehicle driven by Gina Louis Cherny, 52 of Winona.

David Kilgore and his passenger, Joan Marie Kilgore, 71 of Austin, along with Cherny suffered non-life threatening injuries in the collision. The State Patrol says David and Joan Kilgore were taken to Winona Health for treatment. Cherny was not transported by medical personnel.

The Winona County Sheriff’s Office assisted with this accident.