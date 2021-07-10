Austin driver not hurt in Steele County collision

ELLENDALE, Minn. – An Austin driver was involved in a two-vehicle collision Friday in Steele County.

It happened in Ellendale around 6:30 pm. The Minnesota State Patrol says Matthew Ryan Springsteel, 38 of Austin, was driving south on 52nd Avenue and Sydney Andrea Hall, 17 of Owatonna, was westbound on Highway 30. They crashed in the intersection.

The State Patrol says Springsteel was unharmed but Hall suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Owatonna Hospital for treatment.

The Steele County Sheriff’s Office and Ellendale fire and ambulance service assisted with this accident.