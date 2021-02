FARIBAULT COUNTY, Minn. - An Austin driver was injured Monday night in a two-vehicle crash on I-90.

Both vehicles were traveling eastbound on I-90 when they collided, the Minnesota State Patrol said.

Nephtali Abraham Daza, 38, of Austin, was taken to the Blue Earth Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle, a semi, was not injured.