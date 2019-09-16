Clear

Austin downs Lourdes in section title rematch

The Packers held off the Eagles in a close matchup.

Posted: Sep 16, 2019 10:48 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

AUSTIN, Minnesota -- They were tested, but the Austin Packers reigned supreme again. Austin held off a Lourdes rally, defeating the Eagles 2-1 in a section title rematch.

The Packers will next face John Marshall on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Lourdes will next face Cannon Falls on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Another sweltering summer day (Tuesday) before storms invade the week.
