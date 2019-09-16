Austin downs Lourdes in section title rematch

AUSTIN, Minnesota -- They were tested, but the Austin Packers reigned supreme again. Austin held off a Lourdes rally, defeating the Eagles 2-1 in a section title rematch.
The Packers will next face John Marshall on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Lourdes will next face Cannon Falls on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
