Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Following parvo scare, Austin dog park reopens

The virus attacks the intestines and can make dogs extremely ill and, in some cases, lead to death.

Posted: Apr. 3, 2019 6:43 PM
Updated: Apr. 3, 2019 7:39 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

AUSTIN, Minn. - The Austin dog park is now open to the public. The park was shut down Wednesday when the parks department got a call about a canine parvovirus case that an area veterinarian had to treat. The highly contagious and deadly virus prompted the city to shut down the park for immediate cleanup.

The virus attacks the intestines and can make dogs extremely ill and, in some cases, lead to death.
Veterinarian Matthew Smith says vomiting and diarrhea are just two of the symptoms.

"It tends to come in spurts where we see many cases at once because it's a highly contagious disease. Highly contagious amongst dogs that are in close proximity of each other like kennels."

Dr. Smith says the best way to protect your pet is to make sure your dog is up to date with their shots and to clean up after them.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 42°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 45°
Austin
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 45°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 40°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
Tracking a rainy pattern.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Raising awareness: Child abuse

Image

Taking a look at bike safety following an assault

Image

Baez sentenced to 18 years in prison

Image

How to get that next job

Image

Tracking Rain Tonight For Some

Image

From Inauguration to State of the State

Image

PETA Puts Up Billboard After Chickens Die in Truck Fire

Image

IA Supreme Court Justice Talks to Students

Image

Helping Farmers in Need

Image

Austin Library giving out cloth bags

Community Events