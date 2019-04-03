Following parvo scare, Austin dog park reopens

AUSTIN, Minn. - The Austin dog park is now open to the public. The park was shut down Wednesday when the parks department got a call about a canine parvovirus case that an area veterinarian had to treat. The highly contagious and deadly virus prompted the city to shut down the park for immediate cleanup.

The virus attacks the intestines and can make dogs extremely ill and, in some cases, lead to death.

Veterinarian Matthew Smith says vomiting and diarrhea are just two of the symptoms.

"It tends to come in spurts where we see many cases at once because it's a highly contagious disease. Highly contagious amongst dogs that are in close proximity of each other like kennels."

Dr. Smith says the best way to protect your pet is to make sure your dog is up to date with their shots and to clean up after them.