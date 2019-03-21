Clear
Austin defeats Monticello; advances to 3A semifinals tomorrow

The Packers advance to the same matchup they fell in last year.

Mar. 20, 2019
Updated: Mar. 20, 2019 11:11 PM
Zach Gilleland

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota -- The Austin Packers defeated the Monticello Magic in the quarterfinals of the 3A state tournament, advancing to tomorrow's semifinals at the Target Center. 

The Packers will face second-seeded Waseca at 2 p.m. 

