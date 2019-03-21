Austin defeats Monticello; advances to 3A semifinals tomorrow

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota -- The Austin Packers defeated the Monticello Magic in the quarterfinals of the 3A state tournament, advancing to tomorrow's semifinals at the Target Center.
The Packers will face second-seeded Waseca at 2 p.m.
