Austin death investigation underway after woman, 18, found dead on sidewalk

AUSTIN, Minn. - An 18-year-old woman was found dead on an Austin sidewalk Saturday and authorities are trying to piece together how it happened.

Police said Monday it happened at 9 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of 8th Ave. SW.

The woman, who has not been identified, was found dead on the sidewalk next to her house.

Police said while on the scene, there was a man on the roof of the home who initially fled from police but was arrested on an unrelated probation violation. Police did not release his identity.

Police said there is no danger or threat to the public.

We will have more information as it becomes available.