Austin community honors Veterans Day

This year's holiday also marks 100 years since the end of World War I.

Posted: Nov. 11, 2018 11:23 PM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

AUSTIN, Minn. - Kirk Olsen is a Vietnam War veteran. 

"I went to Vietnam in 1967," he said. 

He spent Veterans' day helping other veterans in the area enjoy soup at Austin's American Legion Post 91. He also went to a nearby nursing home to greet veteran residents there. 

"Veterans Day to me means that...I like to greet veterans thank them for their service. I also think of the what I call my brothers, Vietnam brothers that didn't come home," he said. 

This year's holiday also marks 100 years since the end of World War I. The Historical Society of Mower County is just one organization that celebrated this anniversary. It rang a bell 21 times at noon on Sunday and member Randal Forster read a poem. 

"If he break faith with us, who die, we shall not sleep. Though poppies grow in Flanders Fields," the poem read in part. 

The the VFW in Austin, more than 100 flags were retired with a burning ceremony. Those with the VFW said this is one of the highest honors for a flag. 

Olsen encourages people to honor the holiday by thanking the men and women who served our country. 

"Walk up to them and shake their hand and thank them for their service," he said. "I do that, I'm a veteran myself andI'll go up to anybody with a cap on, you know, a veteran's cap and thank them."

A veteran himself, he knows just how good the recognition feels. 

"It makes me feel good. That they have given me the honor to, you know, for serving," he said.

