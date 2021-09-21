Austin community 3rd graders enjoy a day on the farm

AUSTIN, Minn. - It was a fun-filled Tuesday on the farm for 3rd graders at Austin Community Schools.

The annual 3rd Grade Day on the Farm is designed to show kids what agriculture is and everything that goes into it.

Kids had the chance to lead sheep, feed llamas and see cattle.

The yearly event gives students an opportunity to learn about the hard work that goes into being a farmer.

Owner of Ingvaldson Farm, Darrell Ingvaldson, says “They never realize potatoes grow underground and so it's kind of like a great a-ha moment for a lot of kids to understand that agriculture is a big part of what we do in this world.” He hopes kids gain an understanding of where our food comes from.

“About 2 percent of the population actually produces the food we eat today, so it's important to understand where our food comes from and how we get that to the markets,” says Ingvaldson.

More than 400 students attended the 3rd Grade Day on the Farm.