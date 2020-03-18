Austin closing city facilities to the public

AUSTIN, Minn. – City facilities in Austin are closing to the public through March 27.
This included City Hall, Park and Recreation, the public Library, the Fire Station, and arenas. City staff will remain on the job to provide essential services but residents are asked to contact city government only through telephone or email.
Contact phone numbers:
City Administration – 507-437-9940
Public Works – 507-437-9950
Parks and Recreation – 507-433-1881
Fire Department – 507-433-3405
For time-sensitive business with Austin city government that must be done in person, call 507-437-9940 to make an appointment.
