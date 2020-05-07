In a collaboration, Austin churches pray for front line workers on National Day of Prayer

AUSTIN, Minn. - Thursday was the National day of Prayer. To celebrate the day, close to eight churches in Austin came together for a prayer cruise. The group traveled to four locations to hold prayer mini services. From prayer circles to praying in their car people found a way to social distance while praying together.

Pastor Dan Mueller says the pandemic is creating a lot of heartache and uncertainty. This year they have a list of people they are praying for at the top of the list is front line workers.

"It's really a collaboration of several churches,” Mueller said. “We wanted to do something but we wanted to do something that was safe and that allows people to pray together. There are so many prayer warriors that are praying every day. They are reaching out to God every day so we were trying to bring them together."

Sharon Flynn waved her American flag as she listened to one of the pastors preach.

Flynn says she is devoted to her country and faith. For the last decade, she's taken part in National Day of Prayer. This year's service is one for the books.

"We have to do what we can and so this is the next best thing," Flynn said.

For Gayla Stone, this was her first time participating in the day. She decorated her car so people would know her mission.

"I thought, what should I do and I decided to let people know we are praying for them everywhere that we are going," Stone said.