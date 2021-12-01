Austin child injured in Freeborn County 4-wheeler accident

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. – The crash of a four-wheeler in Freeborn County has sent a six-year-old girl to the hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 5 pm Monday near the intersection of County Roads 34 and 19. The girl and her 12-year-old brother, both from Austin, were apparently riding across a hayfield when they approached a fence. The Sheriff’s Office says the 12-year-old reportedly turn hard to avoid a crash and the four-wheeler rolled, ejecting the six-year-old.

The girl was taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin and then flown by helicopter to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for treatment. Her condition is unknown.

The Sheriff’s Office says neither child was wearing helmets nor seat belts and the four-wheeler came to a stop on the other side of the fence and into an embankment.