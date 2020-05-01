Austin businesses work together to stock shelves

AUSTIN,Minn-Thrivent Financial and Kuehn Motor Company teamed up to host the Stock the Shelves food drive in Austin Thursday.

Organizer Marth Vrieze says now is the perfect time to clean out your pantry. When Vrieze heard that area food pantries have empty shelves he decided to host this drive.

"They are running short of food,” Vrieze said. “We need much more put back into those pantries to help out these families that are unemployed, have many kids and their kids are home from school 24/7 now."

Pantries are struggling just like the food chain is to keep up with the demand.

Their resources are stretched from serving two to three times more families a week than before the pandemic.

These volunteers managed to collected 2,000 pounds of food. The donations were split up and donated to three food pantries in Mower County.

Vrieze says the drive would have been a success if it weren’t for all the partnership. If you would like to make a food donation you are being encouraged to drop off the items at the Salvation Army in Austin or at the food shelf at Little Cedar Church.