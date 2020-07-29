Austin businesses will be getting free face masks from the Austin Area Chamber of Commerce

AUSTIN, Minn. - Boxes full of 50 face masks will be distributed Wednesday in Austin in the hopes of slowing the spread of COVID-19.

President, Elaine Hansen, said the face masks were sent free from the state to chambers throughout Minnesota to help fight against the virus and hopefully keep local businesses open. The masks can be used for either the employees or customers, so the business can make that decision. Austin didn't have a mask mandate before the state mandate, so people are still trying to adapt to the new requirements. Hansen said she's hoping this will prevent businesses from shutting down again. "Together, we can make a difference and slow the spread and help businesses stay open," explained Hansen. "That's our main goal at the Chamber of Commerce, is to keep business up and going and hopefully at a point where they're gonna be successful and continue on."

Hansen said they encourage people to continue doing business locally because keeping the local business community thriving will help everyone get through this together. "The intent was to try to assist business as we move into the stage of mandating masks," Hansen explained. "We'll be distributing to businesses throughout Mower County, chamber members and others. We're also working with Sheriff Steve Sandvik to get masks out to the outlining communities as well."

A business representative can go to the Austin Chamber of Commerce between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to pick up the boxes. Make sure you have a business card handy. There's a limited supply.