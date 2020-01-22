Austin businesses get lesson on protecting themselves from hackers

AUSTIN, Minn-Just about everything is done over the internet paying bills and buy concert tickets. While it's convenient it can be dangerous. Security breaches are something we are seeing companies of all sizes deal with.

Wednesday Clifton Larson Allen held a session to teach businesses how to protect themselves and their customers.

Paul Wahlstrom is the treasurer for the Austin Symphony Orchestra. The orchestra does a lot of business online and must keep people's information safe. Wahlstrom is keenly aware of his organization's vulnerability.

"If someone hacks into our system they would have access to our information and could have access to customer information,” Wahlstrom said. “It would certainly make people think twice about using their credit card with us which is a big part of our ticket business.”

Mark Eich is a Cybersecurity guru and the presenter of Wednesday's class.

He says any business could be a target.

Hackers can attack a company in multiple ways.

From something as straightforward as stealing banking information and transferring funds to ransomware attacks. The attacks usually come in the form of an e-mail or a fake antivirus program, either way, they interrupt the company halting operations.

"First they need to train their employees around spearfishing because a lot of these things start with an email,” Eich said. “They need to keep up to date with security patches that are critical. They need to harden their system and remove administrative privileges from their end-users."