Austin business nominated for best kennel

Now his business has been nominated as one of the best kennel, pet hotel, dog daycare in Southern Minnesota.

Posted: Aug 21, 2019 7:44 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

AUSTIN, Minn-One Mower County man opened a kennel more than a year ago with the dream to make dogs lives fun and easier. Now his business has been nominated as one of the best kennel, pet hotel, dog daycare in Southern Minnesota. Andy Gray has been around dogs his whole life. His love for dogs inspired him to be a dog trainer which lead him to open up All Fur Dogs. When he heard that his business was nominated he was shocked.

"Honestly I didn’t know about this nominated,” Gray said. “Every dog that comes in is part of our family."

Gray was nominated by Southern Minnesota Scene. 

