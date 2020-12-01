With 5.7 million views and counting, Austin brothers go viral on TikTok

AUSTIN,Minn- They might be young but at four years old and almost two, Stiles and Silen Tovar are TikTok stars. Their parents started putting videos of their sons in March around the start of the pandemic.

"Both of our boys, they really like to dance, nonstop, so we've been doing it for a while and this one video all of a sudden blew up on Thanksgiving," explained Teiler Tovar, the mother of Stiles and Silen.

Teiler and her husband Michael, started putting videos of their sons dancing to create joy in people's lives. The videos which majority of them are on their father's TikTok, have garnered around 5.7 million views and have caused their father to have over 12,500 followers.

The mother is hoping though the videos of the brothers help create a better reputation for the social media platform.

"I know Tiktok has a reputation for being icky, So I hope maybe it helps with being not so icky," said Teiler Tovar.

The videos of Stiles and Silen can be viewed here.