Austin boys win fourth straight section title, Dover-Eyota girls stun Lourdes

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS - There will be no state tournament for Minnesota soccer teams this year making a section championship all the more special. The postseason tournaments continued on Wednesday.

In the Section 1A boys championship, No. 2 Dover-Eyota battled No. 1 Austin. Both teams were scoreless at the half and the offenses began to spark in the second half. After a solo goal by Austin's Andres Garcia, the Eagles tied the game with a penalty kick from McKray Tuma, sending the game to overtime. The game ended up going into a shootout where the Packers outscored Dover-Eyota 4-2, giving them their fourth consecutive section championship with a 2-1 victory.

In the Section 1A girls semifinal, top-seeded Lourdes played host to No. 4 Dover-Eyota. Lourdes' Lindsey Birch gave the Eagles a 1-0 advantage in the first half off a free-kick. Minutes into the second half, Morgan Wehseler scored for Dover-Eyota to knot things up, 1-1. Overtime still wasn't enough to decide a winner, sending the game into a shootout. Dover-Eyota outscored Lourdes 3-0 to take a 2-1 win.

Dover-Eyota will travel to Saint Charles on Thursday to play No. 2 Cotter at 7 p.m. for the section title.