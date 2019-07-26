Austin block evacuated after gas leak

AUSTIN, Minn. – Several homes are evacuated after a natural gas leak Friday morning.
The Austin Police Department says excavating equipment struck a natural gas line in the 500 block of 1st Street SW a little before 10 am.
Officers evacuated the homes and shut down traffic and Austin Utilities was called to turn off and repair the gas line.
The Austin Fire Department is also on the scene as a precaution.
