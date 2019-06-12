Austin baseball player dedicates career to late uncle

AUSTIN, Minn. – We all hold our loved ones near and dear to our hearts. After a 29-year drought in the Minnesota State High School League state tournament, the Austin Packers’ season will live int the state tournament. So will one athlete’s promise to his late uncle.

It is the first time since 1990 that the Packers baseball team is in the state tournament.

“(It) just makes everything we’ve done all year and accomplished – all that work was worth it,” said head coach, Joe Kroc.

Hunter Guyette hit the put away home run in the section championship game. Given that it is his senior season, this year means a little more to him because of a promise that he made a few years ago.

“It makes me emotional a little bit because I had an uncle that passed away about two years ago,” said Guyette. “The last thing I told him was I’m dedicating the rest of my sports career to you.”

It was the biggest home run of his career.

“Hitting that ball – he was definitely with me tonight. It makes me a little emotional to say it but it’s a good feeling.”

As the Packers prep for the state tournament, they'll have a fan cheering on from above.

"He's always looking down smiling, trying to do whatever it takes to make him proud,” added Guyette.

If his uncle were here right now, Hunter knows what he would say.

"I know he would be proud, if he were here he would be saying ‘that a boy Hunter boy, that a boy Huckleberry.’"