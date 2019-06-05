Click on the video tab for the highlights.
Related Content
- Austin baseball advances to first State Tournament since 1990
- Austin girls win Section 1AAA title; advance to state
- Austin defeats Monticello, advances to 3A semifinals
- Packers survive Northfield to advance to second-straight state tournament
- RCTC advances to NJCAA Tournament Semifinals
- State Wrestling Tournament Brackets
- NIACC baseball falls in Region XI Tournament
- Highlights: John Marshall and Austin advance to section title games
- Section tournament highlights; local teams advance to the finals
- Heartbreak at state: Austin drops state semifinal
Scroll for more content...