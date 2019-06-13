Clear

Austin baseball advances to 3A Semifinals

The Packers knocked off two-seeded Hill-Murray School.

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 11:12 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota -- For the first time in 29 years, the Austin Packers baseball team is in the state tournament. The Packers defeated second-seed Hill-Murray School 3-1. 

The Pioneers took the early advantage, scoring the first run in the first inning. Austin was held scoreless for the first five innings, until they broke through with three in the sixth.

Junior pitcher Teyghan Hovland pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run. Senior Hunter Guyette came in and got the final out to send Austin to the semifinals.

Tracking a cool start with rebounding temps for the weekend
Austin baseball advances to 3A Semifinals

