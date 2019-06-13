MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota -- For the first time in 29 years, the Austin Packers baseball team is in the state tournament. The Packers defeated second-seed Hill-Murray School 3-1.
The Pioneers took the early advantage, scoring the first run in the first inning. Austin was held scoreless for the first five innings, until they broke through with three in the sixth.
Junior pitcher Teyghan Hovland pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run. Senior Hunter Guyette came in and got the final out to send Austin to the semifinals.
Related Content
- Austin baseball advances to 3A Semifinals
- Austin defeats Monticello, advances to 3A semifinals
- Osage volleyball 3A Semifinal highlights
- Austin baseball advances to first state tournament since 1990
- Lyle-Pacelli advances to state semifinals
- RCTC advances to NJCAA Tournament Semifinals
- North Iowa Bulls advance to NA3HL semifinals
- Heartbreak at state: Austin drops state semifinal
- Austin's season ends in the state semifinals
- Central Springs advances to semifinals at state softball
Scroll for more content...