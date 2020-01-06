Austin attempted murder trial pushed back to the spring

AUSTIN, Minn. – An attempted murder trial for an Austin hit-and-run collision is pushed back to late spring.

Tori Jersusha-Ann Ward, 20 of Austin, is facing charges of 1st and 2nd degree attempted murder and 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon. A 19-year-old man told Austin police he broke up with Ward on July 18, 2019, and she hit him with her car the next day. Police say it happened at the intersection of 2nd Avenue SE and 1st Street SE and Ward was driving 45 miles per hour.

The victim received treatment for substantial injuries at Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin.

Ward is pleading not guilty. Her trial was scheduled to start Monday but that has now been delayed until May 26.