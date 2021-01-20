Austin assisted living facility first in Mower County to receive COVID vaccine

AUSTIN, MN --- Around 2 weeks ago Cedars of Austin was first informed they would be getting the vaccine on Wednesday, January 20.

That’s when staff went through and asked each resident if they wanted to get vaccinated.

After speaking with some of the seniors, many say they're excited to be able to get out more and do the things they used to love doing.

103 year old Genevieve Moeykens explains, “"I'll be glad to get out in circulation… I don't mean outside, I mean in here-- I've only seen my daughter twice this year."

Lisa Nelson, Director of Sales and Marketing, who received the vaccine herself, says she felt slight anxiety from not knowing what to expect.

She says this is the next step in securing the health and safety of their residents.

Nelson says she is looking forward to her residents feeling safer and for them to be able to live life more openly.

Nelson says, "We used to have big events, and gatherings for our residents, so we're hoping that it will allow them to be able to engage with their friends, families, and be able to stay healthy as well."

Staff says 140 people received the vaccine on Wednesday, and will receive the second dose in 28 days.