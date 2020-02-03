During Tuesday's opening, Austin YMCA hopes to promote healthy living

AUSTIN, Minn. - The YMCA at Austin Community Recreation Center opened its doors today. The facilities Executive Director Diane Baker says hundred came through the door.

“We’ve seen a spike in membership before the doors even open,” Baker said. “We had 180 people sign up.”

Dennis Schminke has been a member of the Austin YMCA for some time. The 67- year -old man says he works out four times a week.

"I do the stepper, the stationary bike, I'll run a little,” Schminke said. “ I used to be a little bit of a more serious runner but age and arthritis catch up with you.”

The 105,000 square foot facility has a boxing area, a spinning room, pickleball court, weights the list goes on and on. Schminke says the facility promotes healthy living. That is something Austin resident Lawrence Watkins agrees with.

"I think it will act as a focal point,” Watkins said. “Any way we can to get people more active in their lifestyles and regiment is a benefit to the entire community.”

"You know health and wellness are what we are all about,” Baker said. “It's not just working out but it's your kids being fit through swim lessons on a basketball program. When the spring hits we will be able to have yoga classes outside and have that direct access to the trail."

Schminke says the facility can only do so much.

"At the end of the day you got to get up and get out of bed and do the hard work ," Schminke said.