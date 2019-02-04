Austin Utilities kept very busy during the deep freeze

AUSTIN, Minn. - Between 7 AM on Tuesday and 7 AM on Friday, Austin Utilities responded to 236 weather-related calls. 75% of those calls were people with no heat. The rest included frozen gas and water meters, frozen water service, and people asking for carbon monoxide checks. Crews also responded to three water main breaks. The cold also caused some problems from Austin Utilities' equipment.

Jason Cummings and Adam Heimer both worked during the overtime and they say they clocked in overtime hours because of the high demand for Austin Utilities' assistance. They say it's already much more quiet this week compared to last week. "Night and day difference. I mean we don't have any main breaks going on so that's great. Kind of gave us a chance to catch up too and get the equipment fixed and trucks cleaned back up and fueled up and ready to go again if something happens," explains Heimer. They got some rest after a busy few days and are ready to lend a hand if anyone needs it this week. "We're a 24 hour service, so if they need anything just to give us a call," adds Cummings.

KIMT also checked in with Rochester Public Utilities who say last week was pretty quiet for them.