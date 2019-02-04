Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Austin Utilities kept very busy during the deep freeze

Crews responded to a high number of weather-related calls

Posted: Feb. 4, 2019 6:48 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

AUSTIN, Minn. - Between 7 AM on Tuesday and 7 AM on Friday, Austin Utilities responded to 236 weather-related calls. 75% of those calls were people with no heat. The rest included frozen gas and water meters, frozen water service, and people asking for carbon monoxide checks. Crews also responded to three water main breaks. The cold also caused some problems from Austin Utilities' equipment.

Jason Cummings and Adam Heimer both worked during the overtime and they say they clocked in overtime hours because of the high demand for Austin Utilities' assistance.  They say it's already much more quiet this week compared to last week. "Night and day difference. I mean we don't have any main breaks going on so that's great. Kind of gave us a chance to catch up too and get the equipment fixed and trucks cleaned back up and fueled up and ready to go again if something happens," explains Heimer. They got some rest after a busy few days and are ready to lend a hand if anyone needs it this week. "We're a 24 hour service, so if they need anything just to give us a call," adds Cummings.

KIMT also checked in with Rochester Public Utilities who say last week was pretty quiet for them.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: -18°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: -15°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: -12°
Charles City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: -18°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: -17°
Tracking a breezy and cold night followed by a chance for measurable snow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Repair Shops Busy After Extreme Cold

Image

Groundbreaking of multipurpose arena in Mason City

Image

Tracking Several Rounds of Plow-able Snow this Week

Image

Mayo surgeon plays with World Doctor's Orchestra

Image

Super Bowl merch rolls out in southern Minnesota

Image

Business returning to normal at Austin Utilities

Image

Denny's closes after pipe bursts

Image

Home destroyed by fire

Image

Dr Oz - Urgent care or the ER?

Image

Altercation after NIACC men's basketball game

Community Events