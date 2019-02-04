AUSTIN, Minn. - Between 7 AM on Tuesday and 7 AM on Friday, Austin Utilities responded to 236 weather-related calls. 75% of those calls were people with no heat. The rest included frozen gas and water meters, frozen water service, and people asking for carbon monoxide checks. Crews also responded to three water main breaks. The cold also caused some problems from Austin Utilities' equipment.
Jason Cummings and Adam Heimer both worked during the overtime and they say they clocked in overtime hours because of the high demand for Austin Utilities' assistance. They say it's already much more quiet this week compared to last week. "Night and day difference. I mean we don't have any main breaks going on so that's great. Kind of gave us a chance to catch up too and get the equipment fixed and trucks cleaned back up and fueled up and ready to go again if something happens," explains Heimer. They got some rest after a busy few days and are ready to lend a hand if anyone needs it this week. "We're a 24 hour service, so if they need anything just to give us a call," adds Cummings.
KIMT also checked in with Rochester Public Utilities who say last week was pretty quiet for them.
Related Content
- Austin Utilities kept very busy during the deep freeze
- Rochester emerges from deep freeze
- Utility rates going up in Austin
- Iowa governor lifts propane regulations during deep freeze
- Deep freeze grips Upper Midwest; more bitter cold to come
- Deep freeze prompts Iowa universities to call off classes
- Austin Utilities helping people in need keep the heat on
- Austin Utilities named one of the "Best Places to Work"
- Weather facts: How does this year's deep freeze compare to previous years?
- As a deep freeze grips the US, Chicago will be colder than parts of Antarctica