Austin Utilities reduces historic high gas prices

AUSTIN, Minn. - February's snowstorm in the south left impacts in states as far north as Minnesota. The Austin Utilities Board has a plan to keep customers from seeing a large price increase in their bills.

According to its General Manager, Mark Nibaur, gas prices increased after the storm hit Texas in February. The storm also caused widespread impacts on natural gas supply and demand.

To help customers, the board approved using reserves to pay a portion of the additional cost. Customers can expect to see it on their May bill.

"If customers are struggling or having problems paying their bills or working through this cost recovery process, contact us," said Nibaur. "Give us a call, let us know how we can help you through this process. Were open to working with them and always are."

Customers will have seven months to pay it off and anyone having trouble paying their bill is encouraged to contact the utility's customer service department.