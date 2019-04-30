Austin Utilities named one of Minnesota's 'Best Places to Work'

AUSTIN, Minn. – For a second year in a row, Austin Utilities is named one of the best places to work in the state.
Workforce Development Inc. recognized Austin Utilities with the 2019 Best Places to Work in Southeast Minnesota award for mid-size employers of 75 to 200 people. The award was presented at a banquet in Rochester.
“It is an honor to receive this award two years in a row. Being a Best Places to Work is an important goal for us,” says general manager Mark Nibaur. “We plan to celebrate receiving this recognition with our staff.”
Companies were required to complete a 40-question survey to be eligible for the award, measuring things such as employee turnover, promotion rates, training expenditures, and employee evaluations.
“We applied for the award program hoping to learn about what others are doing to make their workplaces better. It was great to see that we are creating a positive work environment for our employees,” says Nibaur.
