Austin Utilities issues a natural gas peak alert

ROCHESTER, Minn. - You don't need us to tell you it's been crazy cold for a long time.

Austin Utilities has issued a natural gas peak alert through Wednesday morning.

Austin Utilities is asking its customers to conserve energy during the extremely cold temperatures.

General Manager Mark Nibaur says even just turning your thermostat down one degree will help.

The utility company is asking customers to turn thermostats down to 68 degrees during the day.

At night, customers are being asked to turn the thermostat down even more.

Nibaur says a natural gas peak alert is unusual, but the widespread cold snap reaching from Texas to the East Coast and our lingering frigid temperatures has increased demand.

"A lot of gas is being used by our customers across the country. So the price has gone up and so we are buying more expensive gas than we usually would this time of year," says Nibaur.

Austin Utilities says for every degree you turn your thermostat down, you will save 1 to 3% on your heating bill.

Austin Utilities also asks customers to reduce the use of gas appliances, such as stoves and clothes dryers.