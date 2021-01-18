Austin Utilities executive retiring

AUSTIN, Minn. – Austin Utilities Employment Relations Director Kim Duncomb is retiring.

After 20 years with the company, Duncomb will step down on January 31 and be replaced by Dan Ulland.

“We want to wish Kim the best in her retirement, and we appreciate the service she has provided to the community,” says Mark Nibaur, General Manager at Austin Utilities.

The company says Duncomb administered contracts and benefits for three unions as well as a companywide safety program in a heavily regulated industry. In 2020, Austin Utilities had zero OSHA recordable incidents. Duncomb was also responsible for recruiting and hiring of staff over the last 20 years.

Ulland is a graduate of the University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management and has earned the Certified Employee Benefits Specialist designation awarded from the Wharton School of Business, University of Pennsylvania. He transferred to Austin 3 years ago to be closer to his parents.

“We are happy to welcome Dan to the Austin Utilities team,” says Nibaur. “We look forward to his leadership.”