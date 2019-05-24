Austin Students Promote Sobriety

AUSTIN, Minn. - Austin High School Students are sending a loud and clear message that underage drinking is not okay. The students spent their Friday evening going to area liquor stores to put up signs to bring awareness.This is all apart of a new program called Sticker Shock.

Sticker Shock is a community awareness campaign designed to educate adults who might purchase alcohol and illegally provide it to minors. The project unites youth, business owners, parents and law enforcement in a partnership striving for a common goal to reduce underage drinking. Isabella Villar participated in Friday's activities and says this program is a great way to get people thinking.

"Some adults don't really think before they do it and so by getting that sign they can think maybe this isn't right," said Villar.

It all started from a survey that was conducted at the Austin High School back in March. The results of that survey were promising. About 90 percent of students say they choose not to drink.

Austin Police Chief David Mckichan says he is proud of the students for making the right choice.

"I think that is the norm that students kids are not choosing to use substances like alcohol and other things in order to be entertained," said McKichan.

The school district says this project is especially important before major events, like the memorial day holiday and graduation.