Austin School receives grant money for books

Posted: Dec 4, 2019 5:22 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

AUSTIN, Minn- Sumner Elementary School just received thousands of dollars in grant money that will be used entirely for books.

Teacher Nikky Tolde is always looking for ways to enrich her student's lives.

“I actually heard of first books through social media,” Tolde said. “ I follow a lot of teacher instagrammers.”

She says when she saw a post about free books she immediately signed up Sumner Elementary School.
As a result, the school was awarded over three thousand dollars in grant money from First Book.

"Getting books in a school is always exciting,” Tolde said. “ We are always looking for more titles and different books to supplement what we have."

She says the school chooses books that would resonate with the students while teaching them.

First Book is a nonprofit social enterprise that provides new books, learning materials, and other essentials to children in need. Since 1992, First Book has distributed more than 185 million books and educational resources to programs and schools serving children from low-income families.

