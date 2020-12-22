Austin School District prepares for in-person learning January 11th

AUSTIN, Minn. - Schools across Minnesota are preparing for potential in-person classes after Christmas Break.

Governor Tim Walz says elementary students have the option of hybrid or in-person learning, with the state's safety guidelines in place.

Middle and high school students have to follow the original guidelines, with the extra safety measures in place if they choose to do in-person or hybrid learning.

The Austin School District Superintendent tells KIMT News 3 it's important to have students in school.

"We know that this fall, the students that were in-person, and with our teachers, were achieving and getting the same grades they did in the regular environment. Those students that were doing distance learning were getting lower grades at about twice the rate they normally would have," says David Krenz.

Elementary students were all in-person until November 30th.

High school students were hybrid.

Therefore, one set of students was in-person Monday and Tuesday and the alternating group was at school on Thursday and Friday.

"I miss them so much. I ended a call the other day and I almost got tears because one of my first graders said, 'I love you Mrs. G'. I was like, 'I know. I love you too.' This is not how we're meant to teach. But we will get through it," says Austin English Learning teacher Stephanie Garbisch.